After nearly 40 years in public service, Pottawattamie County Supervisor Lynn Grobe to retire

After nearly 40 years serving the residents of Pottawattamie County, Supervisor Lynn Grobe will retire on Jan. 3, 2023.

Grobe, a Pottawattamie County mainstay, never strayed too far from home. A Hancock native, he graduated from Oakland High School in 1961. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, followed by three years in the U.S. Army, Grobe returned to Hancock to help his dad run the family farm.

Grobe and his wife, Carolyn, still live on the farm, and with help from their son, Preston, farming continues to be a lifelong passion.

Over his decades of service, Grobe, a founding member of the Iowa West Foundation, has served on a number of boards throughout Pottawattamie County, including Hancock United Methodist Church, Hancock American Legion, Western Iowa Development Association, Golden Hills and Southwest Iowa Planning Council, among others.

“Public service has always been an important part of my life,” Grobe said in a press release. “I like helping people, and although I’m retiring from Pottawattamie County, I’ll continue to help our area any way I can.”

Grobe was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2009, and served for a time with county auditor Mel Houser, who himself served on the board for 17 years.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with him for several years,” Houser said. “He’s always had a keen interest in taking care of county roads and doing what’s best for our rural communities and small towns. He’s been a great asset for us.”

Instead of looking back on his career with Pottawattamie County, Grobe would rather look forward to the county’s future.

“Our leaders do a great job, even with a lot on their plates,” he said. “We’re currently seeing an expansion of the courthouse, which will help us better serve residents. A new Public Health building hopefully comes soon. There are a lot of things to look forward to in Pottawattamie County.”

For Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Wichman, Grobe’s approach to life is one he hopes inspires others.

“It’s easy to see what’s important to Lynn Grobe,” Wichman said. “Family, home and community are areas he’s prioritized and served. I think that’s something we can all admire, and Pottawattamie County is better for having him. We wish him the best.”

The Dec. 27, 2022 county board meeting also marked the last meeting for Supervisor Justin Schultz, who lost his bid for reelection in the June 2022 primary.

At its next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors will swear in new supervisors Jeff Jorgensen and Susan Miller, along with Scott Belt, who was reelected for his fourth term. They are joined by Brian Shea and Tim Wichman.