Capitol Digest: Conservative institute sues state auditor

The program’s Policies and Procedures Handbook and loan application deadlines are available at https://www.iowaeda.com/iowa-energy-office/energy-loans/.

For more information, contact Stephanie Weisenbach at (515) 348-6221 or stephanie.weisenbach@iowaeda.com.

WATER QUALITY RESTORATION: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say a new state restoration fund offers money to improve water quality and recreational opportunities on eligible onstream impoundments.

The fund, created by the Iowa Legislature and administered by the DNR, will award up to $500,000 through competitive grants to fund restoration projects that will protect, maintain and enhance these popular recreation destinations and their related watersheds. Projects funded should ensure a cost-effective investment for the citizens of Iowa, a local community commitment to watershed protection, and improve overall water quality in the impoundment. For more information on applications due by Nov. 5, go to https://iowadnr.gov/onstreamimpoundment.