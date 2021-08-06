Capitol Digest: Drought conditions improve in southwest Iowa

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for:

DROUGHT EXPANDING: Iowa received 3.98 inches of rain in July, slightly less than normal, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

However, the continued lack of rainfall led to the expansion of drought conditions and the return of the extreme drought classification for the first time since April.

About 75% of the state is rated in some level of drought, with severe drought covering over one quarter of Iowa, and extreme drought covering almost 7%.

Since early July, drought conditions have improved across western and southern Iowa. Pottawattamie County is no longer in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with the western half of the country at normal levels, while the eastern half is listed as "abnormally dry."

But, conditions have deteriorated in east central and northeast parts of the state. And the extreme drought designation covers the largest area of the state in nearly a year.

This dryness is reflected in decreasing streamflows in central and north-central Iowa and continued concern for shallow groundwater supplies in some areas of the state.