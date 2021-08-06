Capitol Digest: Drought conditions improve in southwest Iowa

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for:
DROUGHT EXPANDING: Iowa received 3.98 inches of rain in July, slightly less than normal, according to the latest Water Summary Update.
However, the continued lack of rainfall led to the expansion of drought conditions and the return of the extreme drought classification for the first time since April.
About 75% of the state is rated in some level of drought, with severe drought covering over one quarter of Iowa, and extreme drought covering almost 7%.
Since early July, drought conditions have improved across western and southern Iowa. Pottawattamie County is no longer in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with the western half of the country at normal levels, while the eastern half is listed as "abnormally dry."
But, conditions have deteriorated in east central and northeast parts of the state. And the extreme drought designation covers the largest area of the state in nearly a year.
This dryness is reflected in decreasing streamflows in central and north-central Iowa and continued concern for shallow groundwater supplies in some areas of the state.
The area of concern for shallow groundwater has shifted from northwest Iowa to north-central Iowa.
About 82% of the subsoil in northwest Iowa is rated as being short or very short of moisture, while soil moisture levels in west central and central Iowa are 77% short or very short. Soil moisture levels are generally better across the southern third of the state.
For more information, visit iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Water-Summary-Update
BRUCEMORE EXTENSION: The Enhance Iowa Board has granted Brucemore in Cedar Rapids a one-year extension for completion of a $4.5 million preservation project.
The August 2020 derecho led to damage that added scope to the project, and deterioration discovered during construction required more work than expected.
Also, the board approved a $57,000 contract amendment to a Community Attraction and Tourism grant for the city of Solon’s $297,000 splash pad and restroom picnic facility. The completion date was extended to Sept. 1.
COVID-19 DISASTER AID: Iowa’s share of federal grant funds available for hazard mitigation programs to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic total nearly $19.5 million.
Officials with Iowa’s Department of Homeland Security say no decision has been made on specific uses of the money.
President Joe Biden on Thursday approved more than $3.46 billion to “increase resilience to the impacts of climate change nationwide” as they relate to natural hazard mitigation measures across the 59 major disaster declarations issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the matching fund approach, the federal government will put up money to cover 75 percent of total project costs, while states or communities cover the remaining share.
The money can be used for mitigation projects that reduce risks associated with drought, increased flooding and other weather-based problems through the use of nature-based features, such as stormwater parks and land conservation.
Also eligible are projects that help utilities or other critical facilities adapt to future conditions and reduce risks through various infrastructure protection measures.
ANOTHER LOTTERY WINNER: Officials with the Iowa Lottery said Thursday Amber Black of Cedar Rapids won a $50,000 prize.
Black won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “20X Cash” scratch game after buying a lottery ticket at a gas station in northeast Cedar Rapids.
Earlier this week, Kati Calkins of Cedar Rapids had won a $100,000 prize in another scratch game.
JUDICIAL APPOINTMENT: Megan Corbin of Davenport has been appointed a district court judge in the 7th Judicial District, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.
Corbin is a magistrate in the 7th Judicial District and practices law with Gomez May in Davenport.
She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.
Corbin fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Mark D. Cleve. The 7th Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
-- Nonpareil Interim Managing Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.