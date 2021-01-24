Conservation guides Iowa Heritage Farm in Mills County

HASTINGS — Legend has it that Josiah Wearin left California in the early 1850s with $10,000 of gold and traveled to New York City.
“A banker there tried to convince him to deposit the money because he was heading out to this big nothing and he was sure he would get robbed,” said his great-great grandson, Josiah C. “Joe” Wearin.
“Well, not long after that bank went under, and when he got here, he bought this farm.”
The farm has expanded and contracted over time due to inheritances and other transactions. Today, it consists of 790 acres, mostly row corps with some pasture, oats and hay ground. Wearin works as an attorney in Red Oak, and he and his wife, Karin Hofmann, live on the homestead. The farm is part of a crop share agreement with farmer Leroy Stortenbecker.
The farm has been named a Heritage Farm by the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
When the family first moved to Iowa, Josiah and Olive Wearin brought along his father from Indiana. Josiah Wearin died in a train wreck in 1879.
“He was really involved in the cattle business, and feeding cattle is something our family did for many years,” Joe Wearin said.
After Josiah’s death, Olive Wearin acquired more land.
“When she passed away many years later, she was probably the biggest landowner in Mills County,” Joe Wearin said.
The original homestead was 260 acres. It includes a small cemetery on a hill.
“It was really more of a cattle ranch, with a large bunkhouse that is long gone,” he said. “A lot of cow hands worked for the family over the years.”
Wearin says the farm did see some dark times, including a hog thief who was shot and killed by a local constable.
“Apparently there had been a lot of hog thefts in the area, so the local constable (William DeMoss) camped out and someone showed up,” he said. “Allegedly, the man turned on him with a gun, and he was shot. DeMoss eventually became sheriff.”
He said early generations of Wearins did not have many sons, so land was parsed out to the daughters.
“The family did a very good job and worked very hard to buy more land,” Joe Wearin said. “My grandfather, A.J. Wearin, was the only son in his family.”
Wearin’s parents, Josiah F. Wearin Jr. and his wife Mary, moved to the family farm in 1939. After his mother passed away in 2009, Joe and Karin moved back to the homestead.
J.F. Wearin was prominent in land conservation, and he made improving his farm his life’s work.
“Dad was one of the first to work with terraces,” Joe Wearin said. “He planted hundreds of trees and put in several waterways. The farm was in bad shape when he started farming, and he made sure it was in much better shape.”
The farm includes about 455 acres of hills, all fully protected by terraces. Wearin estimates there are 18.4 miles of terraces on the farm.
Joe continues that legacy, using cover crops to improve soil quality while also providing grazing opportunities for his small cow herd.
“My parents were very conscious of the need for conservation,” he said. “It was important to them to make the farm better.”