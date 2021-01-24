Conservation guides Iowa Heritage Farm in Mills County

The original homestead was 260 acres. It includes a small cemetery on a hill.

“It was really more of a cattle ranch, with a large bunkhouse that is long gone,” he said. “A lot of cow hands worked for the family over the years.”

Wearin says the farm did see some dark times, including a hog thief who was shot and killed by a local constable.

“Apparently there had been a lot of hog thefts in the area, so the local constable (William DeMoss) camped out and someone showed up,” he said. “Allegedly, the man turned on him with a gun, and he was shot. DeMoss eventually became sheriff.”

He said early generations of Wearins did not have many sons, so land was parsed out to the daughters.

“The family did a very good job and worked very hard to buy more land,” Joe Wearin said. “My grandfather, A.J. Wearin, was the only son in his family.”

Wearin’s parents, Josiah F. Wearin Jr. and his wife Mary, moved to the family farm in 1939. After his mother passed away in 2009, Joe and Karin moved back to the homestead.

J.F. Wearin was prominent in land conservation, and he made improving his farm his life’s work.