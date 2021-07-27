Corn president from Fremont County highlights industry connections

He couples that with the national board meetings and groups such as the U.S. Grains Council and Meat Export Federation. Jardon said it keeps him plenty busy, but he still has fun being involved.

“It’s a way to give back to our ancestors who first started the group,” Jardon said. “They laid a lot of groundwork for us.”

One aspect that has taken time to learn is the differences just within the state of Iowa.

“What happens in Fremont County is obviously a lot different than what happens in the city of Waukee or Winneshiek County,” Jardon said. “Then you go 200 miles north to Sioux or O’Brien County where there’s so much livestock.”

Some of the milestones Jardon is proud of seeing during his time with ICGA include the USMCA trade deal and working internationally with India, the United Kingdom and the Pacific Rim to secure more export customers.

One of his biggest challenges at the moment is the standardization of E15 ethanol blends. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision hindered the expansion of ethanol sales in the summer, something Jardon said was difficult to hear.