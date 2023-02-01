Council Bluffs rancher places second in Iowa Farm Bureau competition

Matt Vermeersch, owner-operator of Mud Ridge Ranch in rural Council Bluffs with his wife, Jocelyn, placed second out of three finalists for the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s Grow Your Future Award and received a $5,000 prize.

The final placings were decided after a pitch-off Saturday at the Iowa Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer Conference at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Each finalist had seven minutes to make a pitch to a panel of three judges, Vermeersch said. The finalists were judged on how well their business generates income, how unique it is, how big and/or numerous their customers are, the future of the market, how it supports the community, how well they use their strengths and presentation skills demonstrated during their pitch.

“I really just emphasized how I got into it, falling in love with farming and raising livestock,” he said. He also mentioned that he is “charting his own path” and not following the crowd.

First place and a $7,500 prize went to Tanner Sannes of Recommended Farms in Allamakee County, who annually grows 5,000 to 8,000 pounds of organic gourmet mushrooms and sells them at grocery stores, farmers markets and to local restaurants. Third place and $2,500 went to Annie Palmer of H8R Acres LLC in Warren County, who raises purebred Berkshire feeder pigs and Navajo Churro sheep, which she plans to market to local restaurants.

“I thought they were all fantastic presentations,” Vermeersch said. “I thought I did pretty well. I was pretty lucky to get second. It was pretty cool to be included in it and pretty humbling, I guess, to be in that competition.”

Vermeersch raises Scottish Highland cattle and goats and also has some laying hens. Scottish Highlands can thrive on grass and produce meat that is tender and low in fat and cholesterol, he said.

“Their beef is very nutrient-dense,” he said.

Vermeersch is interested in direct-marketing beef but, since not everyone wants or has storage space for half or a quarter of beef, he is thinking about selling packages that include beef, chicken, eggs and maybe some pork from another livestock farm on a subscription basis. He would sign up customers who would pay him to deliver a package of assorted cuts each week. He has a small egg business selling to neighbors and relatives and is looking to get more chickens.

He first bought goats to keep grass down on his family’s acreage. This year, the couple started marketing them to target-graze problem vegetation for public and private entities. They own the local affiliate of Goats on the Go, which the City of Council Bluffs hired to clear vegetation along the riverfront, as well as at Big Lake Park.

Vermeersch plans to use the prize money from the contest to buy some Scottish Highland steers and materials to build a mobile chicken facility. The chicken enclosure would be a large pen mounted on a metal frame that could be lifted with a fork lift or loader and moved.

“Every day, you’re moving it the length of the pen,” he said. “Every day, they’re getting access to new ground, new plants and seeds. You’re not building up the waste — the manure. (Chicken) manure is high in nitrogen. It’s a good nutrient to have.”

The Scottish Highlands have been well received, he said.

“The interest right now is very high,” he said. “I’m also a buyer trying to expand; so while it’s fun to sell them, it’s not fun to buy.”

Vermeersch has tried rotational grazing on a limited basis but needs more fencing and more infrastructure, he said.

The conference was “great,” Vermeersch said.

“I hadn’t been there before,” he said. “It was really cool seeing how much interest there is in agriculture.”

He connected with some other southwest Iowa farmers and went on a tour of the Iowa State University feed mill.

“I went to Iowa State to school, and my senior project was to design the grain storage complex; so it was cool to see it all come to fruition,” he said.

Other activities included listening to guest speakers and participating in break-out sessions.

Vermeersch and his wife, Jocelyn, have two sons, Boone, age 1 ½; and Cam, 4 months.