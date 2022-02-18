 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews rescue 4 men buried in corn that poured from bin

Around Iowa

Daily Nonpareil graphic

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Four men were pulled to safety Friday morning after being buried in grain that poured out of a bin near the eastern Iowa city of Mount Vernon.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened after two men began setting up a grain bin to unload corn just north of Mount Vernon.

An outer door opened, causing corn to rush out and cover the men. Two men passing by on nearby Highway 1 saw what happened and stopped to help, but they also became trapped.

It took more than an hour to rescue the four men. One man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

