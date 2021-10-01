Farmland value up 18.8%

DES MOINES — The price of tillable farm land in Iowa increased by 18.8% over the past six months, with a statewide average of $12,182 per acre compared to $10,221 last March, according to a semi-annual survey real estate agents released Wednesday.

The September survey by the Realtors Land Institute Iowa chapter indicated that the year-over-year increase totaled 26.6% for the state when coupled with the 7.8% rise reported last March, according to RLI spokesman Matt Vegter.

“That’s pretty hefty for Iowa ag land,” said Vegter, who noted the latest Sept. 1 value increases ranged from 14.2% in the northwest district to 22.5% in northeast Iowa. “Things are changing very rapidly.”

The only previous time the survey of participants who specialize in farm and land sales, management, development and appraisal was higher was a 19.7% increase in March 2011, according to survey overseers.

They stressed the importance of focusing on percentage changes rather than dollar figures that can vary considerably based on soil quality and other factors when estimating the value of bare, unimproved land with a sale price on a cash basis.

The east-central district, which includes Linn and Johnson counties, increased 21.9%.