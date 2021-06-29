Fickle weather takes crops on roller coaster

Monday’s report followed last week’s updated assessment by the U.S. Drought Monitor that much of Iowa continued to face moderate to severe drought conditions, but timely and beneficial rains have at least stabilized crop conditions. About 44% of the state reported severe drought — mostly in northern and central Iowa — with more than 90% of the state considered abnormally dry. The majority of Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa reported moderate drought conditions.

Despite the volatile growing conditions, about 60% of Iowa’s corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition in Monday’s weekly crop progress and condition report. Also, soybean emergence was virtually complete with 19% of soybeans blooming — six days ahead of the five-year average with some scattered reports of plants setting pods and 58% of the overall crop rated in good to excellent condition.

While precipitation fell across Iowa the past week, amounts received varied widely, with northwest Iowa still reporting over two-thirds of topsoil moisture short to very short. In contrast, districts in the southern one-third of Iowa rated 60% or more of subsoil moisture adequate to surplus.