Fire destroys a legacy barn and family builds back better

The farm here had been in Matt’s mother’s family for many years. No one can quite remember how old the barn was or who built it. Some of Matt’s great-great-uncles had built barns in the area around 100 years ago, but he’s not sure if they built this one. One of those uncles did do some repair work on the barn foundation at one point.

For as long as he could remember, this was just the Stamp farm, the place his grandparents and great-grandparents had called home. He had bought the part of it that included the building site from his grandmother.

Matt and Ann said a good many old barns in the area were blown down in the derecho storms of 2011 and 2020. The only difference here was that their barn went down in flames instead of wind. In many ways, their story is one that is repeated countless times on countless Midwestern farms as old barns fall by the wayside.

But they do raise livestock. They do bale hay and straw. And they decided they still needed some kind of barn. And so, like a few of the friends and neighbors who had lost barns over the years, they decided to build a new and perhaps more usable structure instead of just burying the old structure in the ground.