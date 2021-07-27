Iowa farmer sees profit, yield with carbon efforts

“I’m happy about it being better for the climate and the environment, but when I put the carbon in the soil, it’s better for my yields,” he said. “Ninety-five percent of raising corn is water, sunlight and CO2, and we all worry about the other 5%.”

There are financial benefits Garrett is noticing. Companies are offering him carbon credits to continue his existing practices, and some are paying him to try new, environmentally friendly practices. Working through Nori, a carbon marketplace, he said he received nearly $340,000 for more than 22,000 credits.

“Their system was saying I was sequestering one ton per acre per year,” Garrett said. “We put in 60 hours’ worth of work to validate the practices, and when you are talking $340,000, I don’t think that’s much to ask for.”

He said adding a microbial, Rhizolizer Duo, helped him get additional sequestration, and allowed him to be eligible for new contracts that required the adoption of a new practice.

Grant Aldridge, with Locus Agricultural Solutions, said his organization has been working to connect growers like Garrett with companies in the carbon marketplace as it has become a hot topic. The program, CarbonNOW, started last year, and he expects it to grow.