Iowa House toughens Iowa trespass law to protect farmers, private property rights

A federal judge ruled two years ago the law violated First Amendment free-speech protections.

However, Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, said the law wasn’t about stopping whistleblowers and had been restructured to be part of the state trespass statute. He worked with attorneys from both parties to make it more likely it would meet “constitutional and court muster.”

It also was intended to send a signal of strong support for private property rights, Klein said.

“We pay a lot of money to our counties every year to own that property,” the Washington County farmer said. “This just goes to say it’s yours, you have the right to make sure somebody isn’t trespassing or stealing samples.”

The bill could have a “chilling effect” on whistleblowers willing to risk entering private property to document those violations of law or OSHA regulations, said Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames.

He questioned whether treating trespassing as an aggravated misdemeanor and subsequent violations as Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and as fine of up to $10,245 as a “proportional response.”

HF 775 wouldn’t affect whistleblowers who are on private property as part of their jobs, Klein said.