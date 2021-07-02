Iowa’s drought outlook improves

DES MOINES — Intermittent rains and cooler temperatures led to an improved crop-growing outlook for Iowa, although much of northwest and north-central Iowa still face severe to moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday.

Slightly more than one-third of Iowa showed severe drought compared to 44% last week.

Still, 80 of Iowa's 99 counties are experiencing some form of drought, ranging from abnormally dry to moderate or severe.

Only 19 counties in southeast Iowa are reporting normal or near-normal moisture conditions, while about two-thirds of the state — in northwest, north central, northeast and central Iowa — are dry.

“While we saw some improvement across the state in terms of drought conditions, the recent rainfall was in no way a drought buster for the driest parts of the state; namely northwestern Iowa,” said State Climatologist Justin Glisan from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.