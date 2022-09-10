Local heritage, century farms recognized at state fair

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig honored 351 Iowa farm families with Century or Heritage farm designations at the Iowa State Fair today. The program celebrates farms that have been owned by the same families for 100 and 150 years, respectively.

“I always look forward to honoring our Century and Heritage farm families and hearing stories about their incredible journeys,” Naig said in a press release. “This event is about recognizing the legacy and resiliency of the family farms that make up the fabric of our agriculture communities.”

Several southwest Iowa families were among those honored during the ceremony, including five Heritage farms owned by Sandra Sorlien and the Jensen family, Underwood; the Carmichael family, Harlan; Ricky Taylor, Red Oak; the Patti Bell Wilson family, Bridgewater; and the Tanner family, Atlantic.

“Agriculture and Iowa’s farm families are the backbone of the state and an essential part of our rural communities and economy,” said Brent Johnson, president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. “We are honored to co-sponsor the Century and Heritage farm programs celebrating multi-generational farm families that have persevered over 100 or 150 years and kept their farms in the family.”

The Century farm program began in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. This year, 232 Century farms and 119 Heritage farms were recognized. Photos of the recipients are available at flickr.com/photos/iowaagriculture/albums.

To date, 20,773 Century farms and 1,685 Heritage farms have been recognized across the state of Iowa, according to the press release.

The following southwest Iowa families were honored as Century farms:

Elton Bates family, Oakland

Roger and Jill Chambers family, Treynor

Robert and Mary Jones, Red Oak

Margaret Niemoller family, Mineola

Fred Pitt family, Logan

Roger and Connie Pierce family, Hancock

Plagman family, Irwin

Kenneth Dave and Georgia Roberts family, Dunlap

LuAnn Smith family, Macedonia

David and Carol Souter, Manilla

Greg and Lorna Steenbock, Persia

Carol Olsen family, Atlantic