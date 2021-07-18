Non-profits find new uses for Johnson County's Poor Farm

The Global Food Project was founded in 2016. Four years later, it came under the wing of IC Compassion. Kapp was hired in January to work with the group.

Grow Johnson County, a nonprofit that seeks to improve healthy food access through charitable food production and hands-on education, and a land-access program for beginner farmers also use the 160 acres of the Poor Farm’s land.

Kapp said members of the public can reserve 400 square feet in garden space on the plot of land at the Poor Farm for a $20 registration fee. In addition to providing the gardening space, the group has an irrigation system to water all the plots regularly and provides free tools, compost, mulch, plants and seeds.

On the 38 plots of Poor Farm land being used right now, there are 28 families, representing both local residents and recent immigrants from places like Sudan and Latin America.

“Maybe you have been gardening for your whole life in Sudan but now you are here in Iowa. It’s about what is going to be different about gardening here compared to Sudan, Mexico or wherever,” Kapp said, noting that the weeds, soil, seasons and watering levels can be completely different and overwhelming to those who are not used to the American Midwest.