Ashlyn Vorthmann grew up going to Westfair, showings animals through 4-H while also admiring the queen contestants who put themselves through …
The 2021 Westfair queen contest will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Westfair in the showring.
RANDOLPH — After retiring from dairy farming in 2010, one of Carl Jardon’s neighbors joked he would have more time to help with the corn board…
DENISON — Kelly Garrett has his eyes set on the Iowa record books. To get his farm there, he is always trying new things.
As most kids know, a big pile of mud can be a load of fun.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The lands around the Johnson County Historic Poor Farm are being put to use by local non-profit groups and charities in a mu…