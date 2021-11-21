Shipping backups at US ports affect ag economy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the export side, Hart said the issue is more pronounced with livestock and dairy products, because of the containers needed to ship those.

“Our basics are corn or beans, wheat. Those things store pretty well. We can ship them in bulk, and bulk shipments have been moving relatively well,” Hart said. “It’s finding containers and getting those containers moved where we need them to go. And that’s where, when you’re shipping meats or you’re shipping dairy products, those go in containers. And let’s face it, they have a shorter shelf life. So they have to move and move quickly.”

Hart said if the shipping issues continue, that could create a backup of product, which could drive down prices.

“When I look at our export sales on like beef and pork, they’re very strong. But could they be even stronger if we could actually get the product moving as quickly as we’d like to here,” Hart said. “It is, I think, right now putting a cap on where prices can go. And the worse the shipping problems get, the more it puts downward pressure on prices.”