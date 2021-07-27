Tile drainage impacts yield and nitrogen

In their latest research, scientists share how fields performed in the last 16 years compared to the prior 15 years. In particular, they focused on the effect of different degrees of drainage.

Tile drains can be placed at different distances across a field. The closer they are, the faster they can drain water away from fields.

At the study fields in Indiana, drains were spaced either 5, 10 or 20 meters apart. As Kladivko’s group expected, the closer the pipes were, the more water flowed through them every year.

The concentration of nitrate in the water was the same regardless of drain spacing. But because closer drains led to more water flow, the total amount of nitrogen that left fields was higher when drains were closer together.

“The bottom line is that when the drains are closer together, they’re put there for the reason of draining more water faster,” says Kladivko. “So if we drain more water faster, we also drain more nitrate.”

The researchers also saw that most of the nitrate that left farm fields did so during the off season, when no big crops were around to use the nutrients.