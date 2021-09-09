Vilsack addresses renewable fuels industry’s concerns

DES MOINES — Federal agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday responded to concerns expressed by some in the renewable fuels and biofuels industry who believe President Joe Biden’s administration is placing more of an emphasis on electric vehicles and less on renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel.

Vilsack, the federal agriculture secretary and former Iowa governor, addressed the issue during a conference call to announce federal funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

“You look at the totality of it all, and you look at the investment for example today … and you can see that there’s a wide range of ways for this administration to provide help and assistance to the biofuel industry,” Vilsack said.

Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, expressed the concern recently during a roundtable discussion on rural issues with Congresswomen Cindy Axne of central Iowa and Cheri Bustos of northwest Illinois.

Biden last month set the goal that by 2030 half of all new vehicles sold be electric.