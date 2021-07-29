Vorthmann crowed Westfair queen

“It was so exciting. The atmosphere, you can feel it, the vibrancy and buzz and the nervousness. It was a wonderful group of candidates this year, all very active in their communities,” she said. “It went really well. It was really warm, but it was good.”

Vorthmann, the daughter of Kelby and Jennifer Vorthmann, said of winning, “to be honest, I didn’t really expect it at first.”

“I thought this year I might just learn the ropes,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

And now she’ll compete for the title of Iowa State Fair queen.

Vorthmann is a member of the Silver Keg Feeders 4-H club and has been in 4-H for eight years. When she’s not handing out ribbons this Westfair, she’ll be showing off livestock. Vorthmann showed her sheep on Thursday, and will show market hogs, breeding heifers and feeding calves today and market cattle on Saturday. She’s also participating in apple pie baking on Sunday, while on Wednesday she showed off her static project — which is agriculture-focused.

After high school Vorthmann plans to attend Northwest Missouri State, where she’ll study agriculture science with a focus on ag business and animal science.

But for now, she’s enjoying her crown and all that Westfair has to offer.