Vorthmann crowed Westfair queen
top story

Westfair queen contest 6.JPG

Ashlyn Vorthmann realizes she is about to be crowned Ms. WestFair 2021, with escort Zachary Elliott behind her.

 Courtesy Nicholle Kalb

Ashlyn Vorthmann grew up going to Westfair, showings animals through 4-H while also admiring the queen contestants who put themselves through the rigor of the annual contest and spent the rest of the fair doling out ribbons to various fair champions.

Now she’s on the other side, giving out ribbons while also still showing animals herself. Vorthmann was named Westfair queen on Wednesday night, beating out a talented group of nine other young women.

Westfair queen contest 8.JPG

Westfair queen Ashlyn Vorthmann and escort Zachary Elliott.

“I’m really excited and extremely happy. And a little proud of myself, it’s good when hard work pays off,” said Vorthmann, who lives just outside Treynor and will be a senior at Treynor High School in the fall. “I’ve always looked up to the girls who’ve done it in the past. A lot of friends and family members encouraged me to do it. I’ve always had a passion for being at Westfair.”

Pearl Huddle, a 2021 Tri-Center High School graduate, was runner-up, followed by second runner-up Sarah Hudgell, a senior-to-be at Treynor High School.

Westfair queen contest 7.JPG

Ashlyn Vorthmann shakes hands with Aryln Jensen, Westfair board president.

Treynor grad Stella Umphreys was named Ms. Congeniality, while Underwood senior-to-be Sierra Fox was named Ms. Citizenship.

“It was a tough decision for the judges this year, we had a great group,” said Annie Peterson, queen contest coordinator.

Peterson said it was great to hold the contest after last year’s was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was so exciting. The atmosphere, you can feel it, the vibrancy and buzz and the nervousness. It was a wonderful group of candidates this year, all very active in their communities,” she said. “It went really well. It was really warm, but it was good.”

Vorthmann, the daughter of Kelby and Jennifer Vorthmann, said of winning, “to be honest, I didn’t really expect it at first.”

“I thought this year I might just learn the ropes,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

And now she’ll compete for the title of Iowa State Fair queen.

Westfair queen contest 5.JPG

Pearl Huddle is awarded runner-up honors by 2019 queen Mariah Cain.

Vorthmann is a member of the Silver Keg Feeders 4-H club and has been in 4-H for eight years. When she’s not handing out ribbons this Westfair, she’ll be showing off livestock. Vorthmann showed her sheep on Thursday, and will show market hogs, breeding heifers and feeding calves today and market cattle on Saturday. She’s also participating in apple pie baking on Sunday, while on Wednesday she showed off her static project — which is agriculture-focused.

After high school Vorthmann plans to attend Northwest Missouri State, where she’ll study agriculture science with a focus on ag business and animal science.

But for now, she’s enjoying her crown and all that Westfair has to offer.

“It really is a dream. I’ve always looked up to past queens,” she said. “It’s very exciting now I get to be that person little girls are looking up to.”

Westfair queen contest 4.JPG

Sara Hudgell is awarded second runner-up honors by 2019 queen Mariah Cain.
Westfair queen contest 3.JPG

Stella Umphreys is awarded Ms. Congeniality honors by 2019 Westfair queen Mariah Cain.
Westfair queen contest 2.JPG

Sierra Fox, Ms. Citizenship, is presented a plaque by Ron Kerber, commander of Treynor American Legion Post No. 725.
Westfair queen contest 1.JPG

Westfair queen candidates with their escorts, from left to right: Madison Ausdemore, Allison Black, Sierra Fox, Emilee Goodspeed, Pearl Huddle, Sara Hudgell, Mallor Miller, Stella Umphreys, Ashlyn Vorthmann and Claire Yochum.
