Westfair 2021 queen candidates

Allison is sponsored by Blair Chiropractic.

Madison Ausdemore, daughter of Tony and Heather Ausdemore. Madison graduated this past spring from Tri-Center High School and will be attending the College of Saint Mary in the fall.

While attending Tri-Center, Madison has been involved in volleyball for one year, varsity track and field for two years, varsity golf for three years, and basketball for four years. She has been an honor roll student all four years of high school.

Madison has also done volunteer work while being in school, she has done blood clean up for wrestling, multiple little kids basketball camps, and the annual school clean up. She has also done volunteer activities for her club, she has worked the Carsten farm days concession stand, worked the 4-H breakfast, and made blankets for children in the hospital.

Madison’s sponsor is Farm Bureau Financial Services- Mike Stamp.

Pearl Huddle, daughter of Bill and Diane Huddle. Pearl was a part of the graduating class of 2021 at Tri-Center High School. In the fall she will be attending Iowa State and majoring in Psychology.