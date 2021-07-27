Westfair 2021 queen candidates

Claire Yochum, daughter of Aric and Heather Yochum. Claire is a recent graduate of Treynor High School, and will attend the University of Northern Iowa this fall.
While attending Treynor, Claire was a three year varsity cross country runner, two year track runner, one year soccer player, four year speech member, and 4 year band and marching band member. She was a high honor roll student, and a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year. She was also a part of the Mentors in Violence Protection Program.
Claire has also played an active role in the community, being the secretary of the Silver Keg Feeders 4-H club, volunteering at her church with children and at serve events, and spending time wither her family, serving at Mohm’s Place.
Claire’s sponsors are Cattle Drive and Blair Chiropractic.
Ashlyn Vorthmann, daughter of Kelby and Jennifer Vorthmann. Ashlyn will be a senior at Treynor High School in the fall.
While attending Treynor, Ashlyn has been involved in volleyball, basketball, large group and individual speech, choir, and J.O.I club. She has maintained being a high honor roll student and maintained a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society. Another large accomplishment is participating in Youth Leadership of Council Bluffs Class 15 and the Youth Salute Scholarship Program. She is also Miss Teen Iowa Agriculture USA.
Ashlyn is an active member in the community through her 4H club, church/church groups, and junior optimist club. She has been on mission trips, a VBS teacher, volunteers locally, participates in gathering for food drives, toys and clothes collections, making cards for nursing homes, and sack lunches for New Visions and Open Door mission, as well as making scarves and blankets during the winter months. She has also been a volunteer volleyball coach for elementary kids for three years. Ashlyn works on the family farm and is developing a cow/calf operation of her own. She also has a part time job as a tax assistant at Southwest Iowa Farm Business.
Ashlyn’s sponsors are Southwest Iowa Farm Business Association of Treynor and Schaaf Ag LLC of Silver City.
Allison Black, daughter of Larry and Traci Black. Allison attends Treynor High School where she will be a senior this fall.
Allison is active in marching band, color guard, football and wrestling cheer, jazz band, golf, dance team, and NHS. Outside of school Allison dances at Studio 7, is a 12 year member of the Silver Creek 4H club where she enjoys service projects and working with cattle; she is also a member of the West Pottawattamie County Council. Allison recently attended the 2021 Iowa American Legion Auxiliary Girls State.
In her spare time she can be found hanging out with friends and working.
Allison is sponsored by Blair Chiropractic.
Madison Ausdemore, daughter of Tony and Heather Ausdemore. Madison graduated this past spring from Tri-Center High School and will be attending the College of Saint Mary in the fall.
While attending Tri-Center, Madison has been involved in volleyball for one year, varsity track and field for two years, varsity golf for three years, and basketball for four years. She has been an honor roll student all four years of high school.
Madison has also done volunteer work while being in school, she has done blood clean up for wrestling, multiple little kids basketball camps, and the annual school clean up. She has also done volunteer activities for her club, she has worked the Carsten farm days concession stand, worked the 4-H breakfast, and made blankets for children in the hospital.
Madison’s sponsor is Farm Bureau Financial Services- Mike Stamp.
Pearl Huddle, daughter of Bill and Diane Huddle. Pearl was a part of the graduating class of 2021 at Tri-Center High School. In the fall she will be attending Iowa State and majoring in Psychology.
While Pearl was in high school, she participated in softball and was a wrestling manager for all four years of high school. Pearl has also been a two year participant of soccer, track and field, and volleyball manager. She was a member of TC FFA for two years, National Honor Society for three years, and has been on the honor roll all throughout high school. At school Pearl helped with the annual community clean up days and with the NHS blood drives.
Pearl has also been an active member of her 4-H club, The Neola Busy Members. She has held many officer positions, helping the Discovery and Cloverbuds when needed, and participated in monthly community service projects; for example working at Hoodoo Days, Carsten’s farms, our annual 4-H breakfast, and donating to food drives.
Pearl’s sponsor is the Shelby Vet Clinic.
Mallory Miller, daughter of Todd Baxter and Cindy Miller. Mallory is a graduate of Lewis Central High School and she will be a freshman at Texas Christian University this fall.
While attending Lewis Central, Mallory has been a two year varsity volleyball player. She was an honor roll student, academic lettered all four years, and was recognized as a 2020 Hawkeye 10 all academic award winner. She also played select volleyball for 8 years. Mallory is a member of the Lewis Hustling Pioneers where she is the current club president.
Mallory has also played an active role in the community through her 4-H club, volunteering for Thriving Titans, participating in the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child, as well as packaging cookies for the troops. She has made valentines for the residents of Risen Son and has helped make blankets for Project Linus. Mallory has participated in the Max I. Walker Ultra Chic Boutique which raised money for the Alzheimer's Association.
Mallory’s sponsor is John’s Auto Sales of Council Bluffs.
Sara Lyn Hudgell, daughter of Don and Tiffany Hudgell. Sara will be a senior at Treynor High School this fall.
While attending Treynor High School Sara has been on the varsity cheerleading team, golf team, and speech team for the past three years. She remained on honor roll through all of her commitments. Adding to her high school activities she has also been involved in the Silver Creek 4H Club. Sara has shown goats, cats, rabbits, and static displays for the past nine years.
Sara is also a member of Studio Seven Dance.
Community service has been a large part of Sara’s life. She first began serving the community at Midlands Humane Society working with animals, along with 4H community service projects. Last year, Sara joined the worship team at the Citylight Southwest Iowa church in Emerson. Through all of her involvements she has learned to be patient, kind, and have an open heart to everyone around her.
Sara is sponsored by Studio 7 and Mr. Sandless
Sierra Christine Fox, daughter of Kevin and Tracey Fox. Sierra will be a senior at Underwood High School this fall.
While attending Underwood High School, Sierra has been an active participant in numerous extracurricular activities including volleyball, soccer, softball, golf, dance team, cheer and show choir. She was a member of Student Council, Spanish Club serving as Vice President Sophomore year, and National Honor Society serving as Vice President Junior year. Other positions include Sophomore class president and Junior class vice president.
Sierra is an honor roll student who was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at Iowa Western and represented her class in leadership programs such as Youth Leadership Council Bluffs, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Camp, and the Iowa Girls State Program where she was elected as Deputy State Treasurer and City Reporter.
She has been participating in Junior Optimists of Iowa for four years, serving as secretary Sophomore year, and has volunteered at the Make a Wish Foundation’s Breakfast with Santa, Coins for Kids at Children’s Hospital, and Special Olympics Track and Field Day.
Having been in Hardin Knights 4-H club for six years, Sierra served as Historian freshman year and has participated in the apple pie, clothing, regional table setting, and many other contests.
Her biggest accomplishment was founding the Eagle Snack-Packs Backpack program for her community.
Sierra’s sponsor is Countryside Market of Minden.
Stella Umphreys, daughter of John and Carolyn Umphreys. Stella is a recent graduate of Treynor High School and will be attending Northwestern Christian College this fall.
While attending Treynor High School, Stella has been a five year varsity softball member, three year varsity volleyball member, three year varsity track member, one year varsity basketball member and three year participant of band and marching band. She was a four year high honor roll student. She was involved in National Honor Society, Junior Optimist, Youth Leadership, and WIC Student Advisory Club.
Stell has played an active role in the community Open Door Mission, helped arrange a food drive for the Treynor Food Pantry, and organizing groups to volunteer for the Salvation Army and at the Open Door Mission.
Stella’s sponsor is Kalb Pumpkins and Produce.
Emilee Renae Goodspeed, daughter of Phil and Kristen Stephen. Emilee will be a senior at Lewis Central High School this fall.
While attending Lewis Central High School, Emilee was a three year member of the school band, six year member of the choir, and a four year participant in volleyball outside of school.
Emilee has also played active roles in the County Council, and is a leader in her 4H club. She is active in her church and volunteers on Sunday to babysit, and also helps clean the church on weekends with her mom. She is also active in her church's Youth Group.
Emilee’s sponsor is Rief Brothers Trucking.