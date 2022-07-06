Wisecups to host Practical Farmers of Iowa field day

Father-son farming team Lee and Arthur Wisecup and family, of Wisecup Family Farm and Museum, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day exploring precision farming with cover crops on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, on their farm near Missouri Valley, Iowa (1200 Canal St.)

The event -- “Precision Farming With Cover Crops for Soil Health and Conservation” -- is free to attend and will end with lunch. RSVPs are appreciated for the meal by July 11. To sign up, visit the event page at practicalfarmers.org/ field-days or call Debra Boekholder at 515-232-5661. The field day is sponsored by Harrison/Crawford County Corn Growers Association and Iowa Farmers Union.

Coupled with their long-time interest in soil health practices, the Wisecup family has improved profitability on their corn and soybean farm through precision conservation, and were the 2019 recipients of the Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever Precision Farmer of the Year Award.

During the field day, guests will see how the Wisecups use cover crops and small grains to improve soil health. Lee and Arthur will discuss their use of cereal rye, barley, rapeseed and winter camelina, and take guests to see their short-stature corn research plots. They will also show their diverse assortment of small grains and precision technology equipment – including a drill for planting multi-species cover crops, a roller-crimper and more.

Other topics the Wisecups will discuss include:

• Corn and soybeans planted into a terminated cover crop mix

• Multi-species cover crops

• Farm-wide soil health strategies

• Natural Resources Conservation Service programs

• Experiences with Cargill and PFI cost-share programs

Other speakers will include Mike Dickenson, of Iowa Cover Crop Seed, and potentially other farm business partners. Full event details are available at practicalfarmers.org/precision-farming-with-cover-crops-for-soil-health-and-conservation.

This event is part of PFI’s 2022 field day season, which includes 41 events hosted by farmers located across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum. Attendees can expect a welcoming atmosphere, a spirit of curiosity, a culture of mutual respect and farmers openly sharing their knowledge and experience.

Practical Farmers’ 2022 field days are supported by Level A sponsors Albert Lea Seed; BioTill Cover Crops; Grain Millers Inc.; Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance; Iowa State University Department of Agronomy; Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; MOSA Certified Organic; Nori Carbon Removal; P&K Midwest; Sinclair Tractor; Sunderman Farm Management; and Van Wall Equipment.