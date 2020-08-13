Alligators in Council Bluffs' Big Lake? DNR says 'highly unlikely,' but investigating

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is skeptical of certain toothy creatures currently calling Big Lake home. But a Council Bluffs man is emphatic — he saw an alligator at the park.

With reports of several alligators inhabiting the Council Bluffs body of water flooding social media feeds within the past day, Alex Murphy, director of communications for the Iowa DNR, told the Nonpareil Wednesday just before 1 p.m. through an email that the sighting hadn’t been confirmed.

“We have a staff member headed that way to look into this; however, we have not confirmed anything,” Murphy said. “We believe it is highly unlikely, but we are checking into it to be sure.”

The Facebook post by Jennifer O’Dell, accompanied by two low-resolution photos, was made Tuesday evening after her son and husband went on a kayaking excursion at Big Lake.

The post, shared more than 625 times at the Nonpareil’s print deadline, said the following: