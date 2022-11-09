Amidst a sea of red Statehouse districts, one remains up for grabs

With nearly every race in Pottawattamie County won decidedly by Republicans, one Statehouse seat remains up for grabs.

The newly-created Iowa House District 20, which covers Carter Lake and parts of central and northeastern Council Bluffs, could hardly be closer, as Republican Sarah Abdouch trails Democrat Josh Turek by nine votes.

There will most likely be a recount following the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors canvass and certification of the results prior to Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

“I think all I can say at this point is it was obviously a hell of a campaign on both sides and regardless of who comes out on top, I think it's clear the voters of this district are split,” Abdouch said in an email. “Whoever goes to the House will need to respect and work for both camps. This is not a district for ideologues, it's a district that desperately needs someone working hard for them in that seat. Both Josh and I have strong platforms with different perspectives on how to address the problems we view as most pressing. It seems to me the voters have checked the box of ‘all of the above’ here.”

The Turek campaign had not replied to a request for comment as of this article going to print.

Former Speaker of the House Brent Siegrist (R) easily won reelection in a redrawn District 19 over Democratic challenger Elizabeth Christensen. Siegrist received 5,071 votes, or 57.7%, to Christensen’s 3,698 votes, or 42.1%.

“It’s rewarding when voters pick you to represent them again,” Siegrist said in a phone interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “That was a pretty good win, and I’m just happy to go again to Des Moines and represent Council Bluffs the best I can.”

Siegrist, who served in the Statehouse from 1984 to 2002, and returned in 2020, said he intends to run for assistant majority leader when the vote is held in December.

“I think that’s where I can do my best good,” he said. “I feel pretty confident about my chances.”

Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl (R-15) handily defeated Libertarian challenger Robert Fairchild to retain the seat he has held since 2007. Windschitl received 5,660 votes, or 76.5%, to Fairchild’s 1,702 votes, or 23% of the total.

House District 16 incumbent David Sieck (R) ran unopposed and received 3,630 votes, or 98.5%.

Neither Reps. Windschitl or Sieck returned requests for comment.