Annual Shop with a Cop helps Council Bluffs families with holiday shopping

Nearly 100 children and their families participated in the 22nd annual Shop with a Cop on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Metro Crossing Target.

The event, hosted by the Council Bluffs Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1, is meant to promote positive relationships between law enforcement and the community they serve.

“Most people and kids that interact with the police, it’s during traumatic events or unpleasant circumstances, while participating in this event is just the opposite,” said Ofc. Nathan Powles, president of the police union. “We get to interact with citizens and families in a more positive way. This allows us to give back to the community and share a positive interaction with officers.”

This year, 58 families and 97 children combed through the shelves as they searched for the perfect gifts. They were joined by about 30 Council Bluffs police officers and their families, who assisted in the shopping, Powles said.

The police department works with area elementary schools to ascertain which kids “would benefit from a positive interaction with law enforcement,” Powles said.

The FOP hosts an annual golf tournament to raise funds for Shop with a Cop, as well as accepts monetary donations from the community.