Application period has begun for National Honor Society scholarships

The National Honor Society is accepting applications for its 2023 NHS Scholarship program, which will award $2 million to 600 outstanding high school seniors.

The program is supported by the society’s parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, according to a press release from the association.

The scholarships recognize students who exemplify the four pillars of NHS membership: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

One national winner will receive $25,000, while four others will receive $10,625 for embodying each pillar. In addition, 20 finalists will each earn $5,625 scholarships and 575 semifinalists will receive $3,200 scholarships, the press release stated.

“We’re excited to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of NHS student leaders and their contributions to their communities,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “We need these passionate and forward-looking leaders who apply their learning in the name of service and advocate for systemic change.”

In April 2023, NASSP will host Trailblazing Leadership Week in Washington, DC, an annual event that brings together the 2022 State Principals of the Year and 25 NHS Scholarship finalists to celebrate their accomplishments and connect with one another.

“The NHS Scholarship is one of the best opportunities available to high school students,” said Swetha Pendela, a 2022 NHS Scholarship Finalist and freshman at the University of Georgia. “The NHS Trailblazing Leadership Week was the most transformative experience I have ever had. I encourage anybody who is eligible to apply. This is not an opportunity you want to miss.”

“The NHS Scholarship is so much more than free money,” said Avia Weber, a 2022 NHS Scholarship Finalist and freshman at the University of Pennsylvania. “Not only did I get thousands of dollars towards my college education, I also made life-long connections with my fellow finalists and got the chance to share my perspectives with the U.S. Department of Education during Trailblazing Leadership Week. Every NHS student should apply.”

The application deadline is Nov. 30, 2022, and award winners will be notified in March 2023. Applicants must be high school seniors who are active NHS members in good standing, currently enrolled at a school with an affiliated NHS chapter and planning to enroll at a postsecondary college or university.

To learn more and apply for a scholarship, go to nhs.us/advisers/the-nhs-scholarship.