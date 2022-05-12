Area K9 handlers train to better take care of their partners

The Council Bluffs Police Department hosted K9 handlers from across the region this week to learn how to provide medical care for their furry four-legged partners.

“We're here just to make sure that these canines have an opportunity to stay safe, that their officers understand how to take care of them in the event of an emergency,” said Mitzi Nash, co-owner of Irondog K9 International, a nonprofit organization that helps facilitate training opportunities for law enforcement agencies, and a sponsor of this week’s training.

The intensive three-day training course was overseen by K9 Medic, an organization dedicated to ensuring that K9s receive the same medical resources as their human handlers through education and hands-on training exercises.

“They are actually placed in scenarios where they have to care for their dogs in situations like heat stroke, a gunshot wound, a stabbing, any type of injury that they might incur when they're in the field,” Nash said “They have the opportunity to be placed in the scenarios so that they can be prepared to handle it when it happens in real life.”

Training includes some classroom learning, but is mostly done through live training exercises with dogs, both real and artificial.

K9 Medic has a robotic dog named Diesel that it uses for medical training. The $60,000 lifelike machine can bark and whine, and mimic broken bones, bleeding, burns, and changes in vital signs.

“We had some relatively simple techniques for dealing with heat and basic punctures or cuts all the way up to decompressing chest wounds and just basically keeping them with us until we get into a higher level of care,” said CBPD Officer Tim McClure, a canine handler in the special operations division. “This class has just been phenomenal.”

In the past, officers have been taught to get their injured dogs to a vet as quickly as they can, McClure said. But if it’s after hours and the vet is closed, they would take the animal to Omaha, which adds time and distance that could impact the chances of survival.

“Now we have the tools to help us make that trip and to give them all the care that they need,” McClure said. “We're far more confident on our abilities in taking care of our partners, where before we rely heavily on the vet clinic, or whatever that we have nearby, which is still the same, but we now have tools that can get us to a farther place.”

Irondog K9 International is not new to Council Bluffs. The organization paid the veterinary bills for CBPD K9 Officer Rudy, who sustained severe injuries last year after falling three stories off the roof of a building while on duty.

“He's made a full recovery,” McClure said. “He still has some, you can tell that he has been injured, but he is functioning very well. He recently recertified for the year. He's doing very well.”

Nineteen K9 handlers -- from Bellevue and Papillion in Nebraska, Mills County in Iowa, Missouri and the Border Patrol -- attended the three-day training, which costs about $1,000 per officer, but when it comes to K9s and their handlers, Nash thinks the sky’s the limit.

“When you look at the fact that these dogs can run $40-50,000 by the time they're purchased and trained and matched with their handlers and receive further training, to save one of these dog’s lives, as well as potentially the handler, and then not only the fact that these guys are protecting the community, I don't think you can even put a dollar figure on it.”

