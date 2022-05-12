Assault overshadows K9 media event

An altercation between a civilian contractor and a citizen journalist took place prior to a media event at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters.

Charlie Nash, co-owner of Irondog K9 International, a nonprofit organization that helps train law enforcement dog handlers how to provide medical aid to their partners, got into an argument with Anson Berry, a citizen journalist who was filming outside the police station.

Nash appeared to take offense when Berry, 28, turned his phone toward Nash’s wife, Mitzi, who was preparing for an interview with the assembled media, including the Daily Nonpareil. Nash assaulted Berry, knocking him to the ground. Nash accused Berry of harassment, grabbed his phone and threw it into the parking lot.

According to the police report, Nash was issued a criminal citation for assault, and Berry refused medical attention.

Berry is also thinking of pressing charges against Nash, according to Council Bluffs Police Lt. Chad Geer.

Local law enforcement said it is familiar with Berry, having received calls about his behavior for a number of weeks.

“We just had a call on him yesterday,” Geer said. “He was down at MidAmerican Energy, filming their building. They called in and wanted him removed.”

Geer also said that Berry was recently removed from Council Bluffs City Hall.

After an online search, it appears that Berry is part of a community that performs “First Amendment audits,” during which they stand -- on public property -- near government buildings or military bases, and film the inevitable confrontation when someone asks who they are and why they are filming.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident. It looks horrible for us and it looks horrible for the city," Geer said.

