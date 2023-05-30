Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Avoca Legion Hall has seen its fair share of celebrations, fundraisers, graduations and reunions over the years, and while it continues to be a useful space for community members to gather, the nearly 100-year-old building is in need of renovation and modernization.

Avoca Main Street hosted a meeting at the Legion Hall on Thursday, May 25, to determine the next phase in its long history.

Originally built in 1930 to house the Harris Theater, the building at 112 N. Elm St. has served as home to the local Legion since the 1960s.

“We've been working on this project off and on since about 2019,” said Avoca Main Street executive director Amber Mohr. “We've had a large group of community members that were empowered by our city council to do community surveys and see what the most appropriate site would be for a community center, what kind of needs the community would have, and it basically came down to, our results were, we already use the Legion that way, and we would use it more if it was more suitable to today's events.”

In attendance at the meeting were architects and engineers from The Franks Design Group and HGM Associates that had been hired by the city to do a preliminary feasibility report, members of the community center design committee and other interested community members.

Pete Franks, president of The Franks Design Group, commended the building’s upkeep, saying it is "an excellent candidate for comprehensive adapted reuse.”

Of particular note is the building’s Spanish Mission-style façade, which has been a striking feature since it was built.

“It retains a great deal of the character and the historic flavor of the movie theater, particularly in the front areas,” Franks said. “Our intention is to preserve those and amplify the historic effects that we have in the building.”

One key goal is to make the building more adaptable to peoples’ needs, whether that means a table configuration for the weekly bingo night or a more formal setting for a wedding party.

“In the renovation component of the building, really get it up to modern standards as far as all of the systems go, and just make it adaptable and flexible for it to be a community center serving the entire Avoca community,” Franks said.

The project is still in its infancy, and it will take many more meetings and planning sessions before any actual renovating takes place. And with the way construction costs have gone up over the last few years, there’s no telling what the estimated cost will be, only that it will be greater than the initial estimate of about $1.5 million.

Legion member, Dr. Roy “Doc” Schultz, made an agreement to turn ownership of the building over to the City of Avoca and the Schultz family agreed to provide seed money for the renovation, Mohr said.

A veterinarian and Korean War veteran, Schultz, who died late last year at the age of 89, only asked that the building’s name have the word “veteran” in it, and that some of his hunting trophy mounts adorn the renovated community center.

“He was an avid hunter,” Mohr said. “So there will be some kind of integrated display of some of his mounts, at least in the final design. We don’t really know how that’s going to work out yet. That’s one of the challenges that Franks Design Group has been enlisted with.”