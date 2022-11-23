Avoca's annual 'Holiday Hoedown' promises family fun, ugly sweaters and a camel

Jingle bells will be swinging and ringing in Avoca, Iowa Saturday afternoon as the town celebrates its ninth annual “Holiday Hoedown.”

The frosty air festivities include a brisk Ugly Christmas Sweater 3K run/walk around town. Participants are encouraged to don their favorite holiday attire, and prizes will be awarded for best (worst?) dressed. Racers will be broken up into one of eight age categories and prizes will be given to each male and female winner of each age group.

There is no fee to enter the race, but entrants are asked to bring nonperishable donations or grooming supplies for the Avoca Food Pantry.

The 4-H club will be operating a petting zoo behind the post office, where they will be joined by an alpaca and a camel (watch out, they spit.)

There will even be dancin’ and prancin’ from the AHSTW Dance Team.

Many local shops will open their doors for Small Business Saturday and the afternoon will be awash in tasty treats, including free s’mores from the Avoca Historical Society, and hot chocolate sold by Avoca Cub Scouts.

Attendees will also be able to mix and a-mingle at a barbecue dinner at the Legion Hall in the evening.

And what Christmas party would be complete without a visit from old Saint Nick?

Santa Claus will be arriving in style as he cruises into Olesen’s Auto Center in a convertible, where he’ll be available to hear all the kids’ Christmas wishes.

There will also be opportunities for photos everywhere you look, with a decked-out red pickup and fire truck parked near the Shelby County State Bank, and a face-in-the-hole board near MidStates Bank.

And be on the lookout for Frosty the Snowman and Buddy the Elf, who will be available for photos as they stroll along Main Street.

See below for a full list of all the family-friendly activities:

Vendor/craft fair at the United Church of Avoca, 1 to 6 p.m.

3K race registration at the courthouse, 2 p.m.

3K race begins at the courthouse, 2:30 p.m.

Free s’mores in front of the courthouse, 3-5 p.m.

Pick up item list for scavenger hunt at courthouse, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Bouncy Ball Horses in front of the courthouse, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Create crafts with the Avoca Girl Scouts at Charlie’s Barber Shop, 3 to 6 p.m.

Inflatable axe throw at Exchange, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Hot chocolate at Exchange, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Petting zoo, alpaca and camel, behind the post office, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Hayrack rides through the Fairgrounds, pick up and drop off on Lyon Street, near the flower shop, 3 to 5 p.m.

Experience the “Moon, Mars and Beyond” exhibit at the public library, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Visit Santa at Olesen’s Auto Center, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Stick reindeer races for kids ages 4 to 10 at the post office, 4 p.m.

AHSTW Dance Team in front of the post office, 4:30 p.m.

Chuck Wagon BBQ at Legion Hall, 5 to 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Walk starts at flower store on Lyon Street, 5:45 p.m.

Live nativity scene behind the post office, 5:50 p.m.

Tree lighting at city hall, 6 p.m.