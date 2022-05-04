Belles' Play Garden grand opening celebration scheduled for June 26

There will be magic in the air at River’s Edge Park as Belles’ Play Garden kicks off the summer with a grand opening celebration.

The new children’s play area encompasses 2,000 square feet near River’s Edge Pavilion on the east side of Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, according to the city. It will feature Missouri-river inspired play and educational opportunities, interpretive seating and native flora. A 15-foot-tall pelican play element with climbing structures, a slide and a lookout perch will tower over the garden.

The family-friendly grand opening event is on Sunday, June 26. The celebration will begin with a dedication ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by children’s games, face painting and balloon artists. Disney princesses and Marvel characters will also be on hand, and at 6:30 p.m., a Disney Junior musical group -- Imagination Movers -- will perform an interactive kids concert.

The event will conclude with an outdoor screening of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at dusk.

"Belles' Play Garden provides another great place for families to gather and children to play," Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a press release. "We are grateful to our generous donors for bringing this project to life."

Belles' Play Garden is part of the "Go Play" initiative co-founded by Rick Knudtson and Heather Tomasek, and Marlina and Dusty Davidson. Marlina and Dusty Davidson were born and raised in Council Bluffs. Heather Tomasek formerly worked for the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department, managing the landscape architecture for Phase II of River's Edge Park. Belles' Play Garden is named after both of the couple's daughters: Ella (El Belle) Knudtson and Annabelle Davidson.

Together, the Knudtson-Tomasek and Davidson families have committed $200,000 to the project. Back to the River Inc. contributed $100,000 and Iowa West Foundation has matched the donations with $300,000.

"This Go Play initiative was founded with the hopes of returning the idea of play back to the park and the neighborhoods in the former Playland Park area," Tomasek said. "Both our families have young daughters who love to spend time outside at various parks around the metro, so this is named in their honor. We believe Belles' will reintroduce a new play space that enhances one's sense of discovery and adds to the growing momentum at the riverfront."

In addition to Belles’ big debut, the splash area at River's Edge Pavilion will reopen this summer after being temporarily closed due to mechanical issues. The splash area offers a series of five interactive water elements designed to embrace the Missouri River and surrounding ecologies.

"With the addition of Belles' and the reopening of the water features, River's Edge will be a hub of recreation and entertainment for children," Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Director Vincent Martorello said. "The area really connects kids with nature and encourages healthy lifestyles."

Belles' Play Garden is part of River's Edge Phase Four. Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact (SINC) is conducting the fundraising and management for River's Edge Phase Four in partnership with the City of Council Bluffs. Phase Four is funded entirely by private donations, which SINC has raised. Tax increases are not part of the River's Edge funding plan.

For more information about River's Edge Phase Four and Belles' Play Garden, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/2435.

Find Belles' Play Garden Grand Opening on Facebook @CityofCB and follow along for regular updates.

