Best Food Trading's Licorice Flavor Olive product recalled due to sulfites

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball alerted consumers last week that A&C Best Food Trading Inc., located at 36-08 Review Ave. in Long Island City, New York, is recalling “Licorice Flavor Olive” due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.

People who have severe sensitivity to sulfites may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product, according to a press release from the company. To date, no illnesses have been reported to this Department in connection with this product.

The recalled “Licorice Flavor Olive” is packaged in clear plastic jar that weighs approximately one pound. The product is coded with “2021/10/15” stamped on the bottom of the jar and has a UPC code of “588552-331090.” The product was distributed nationally.

Routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and subsequent analysis of the product by New York State Food Laboratory personnel revealed the product contained high levels of sulfites, which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions, including anaphylactic shock, in some asthmatics and sensitive individuals.

Consumers who are sensitive to sulfites and have purchased “Licorice Flavor Olive” should not consume it. Consumers with questions about the recalled product may contact Allen Lin, Manager at (917) 418-1115 or may email the distributor at hengwen315701@gmail.com.

