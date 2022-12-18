Bluffs' Habitat for Humanity awarded $1.6 million to build affordable housing

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs was one of 16 nonprofit organizations across Iowa awarded a portion of nearly $20 million in grant funding for homeownership opportunities.

The Iowa HOME Grant Program was created as a part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options, and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work.

“We know that homeownership is the leading driver of wealth creation,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release.

The grant funds will help Iowans to not only purchase homes, but to purchase homes in the communities in which they work, Reynolds said.

The Council Bluffs Habitat for Humanity was awarded $1,628,119, which will cover the cost of land and construction materials for six houses, according to Blake Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.

“This award is a gamechanger for our affiliate,” Johnson said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “We have consistently been building one to two homes a year for several years. Before this award, we anticipated that number growing to three homes in 2023. Now, with this award in place, we can leverage the construction and sale of these six homes to expand our impact and operations to build even more affordable units in the coming years.”

The grant funding also includes funds for a down payment to assist homebuyers with meeting their needs of an affordable mortgage upon purchase, Johnson said.

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs plans to build three two-story duplex townhomes, for a total of six townhomes. Each home will have three bedrooms and two baths.

“The design phase is now underway, and we are working with The 712 Initiative on land acquisition,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said that Habitat will hire local contractors to build the homes, as opposed to the organization’s usual volunteer-led construction.

“We do still have lots of other opportunities and projects for volunteer engagement,” Johnson said. He urged anyone interested in volunteering to contact the Habitat office.

Of the 16 organizations that were awarded grants, 12 were Habitat for Humanity affiliates from across the state.

“The awards made to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state will fuel a historic and transformational investment into sustainable homeownership opportunities for Iowans,” said Lisa Houser, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Iowa. “Habitat for Humanity of Iowa commends Gov. Reynolds’ commitment and leadership in advancing housing opportunities for Iowans.”

In addition to the six townhomes that will be built in Council Bluffs, Habitat for Humanity affiliates will build more than 60 single-family homes throughout the state, while the City of Muscatine will develop six 3D printed homes that will be made available to qualified first-time homebuyers who are teachers.

The HOME program is administered by the Iowa Finance Authority. In addition to providing grants to nonprofit organizations for building new homes, HOME also awards funds to nonprofits to help residents in their community with home buying, and rental assistance for both tenants and property owners.

The IFA received 24 applications for HOME grant funding, requesting more than $30 million, $10 million more than was available.

The HOME program funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.