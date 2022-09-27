Bluffs man sentenced for child porn, enticement offenses

A 40-year-old Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Sept. 20, following his plea to charges of distribution and production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

In July 2021, a concerned family member made a police report after finding Jason Lauran Kinman in a car with a 13-year-old girl in the backseat with him. Officers obtained Kinman's social media history and found that he had been communicating with several minor females in an inappropriate sexual manner, including requesting naked photos or videos from them and sending sexual photos and videos of himself and other minor females.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Kinman's residence in Council Bluffs and seized electronic evidence. A forensic examination identified numerous images of child pornography.

After his 25-year sentence, Kinman must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children and Council Bluffs Police Department investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.