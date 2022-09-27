Bluffs man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug offense

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced on Sept. 20 to 132 months in prison for a drug offense.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Dustin Michael Adkins, 39, was pulled over by law enforcement for a traffic violation in Council Bluffs. Adkins fled in his vehicle, after which a bag of methamphetamine was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Southern District of Iowa.

The meth was recovered, and Adkins arrested. He was in possession of more than 90 grams of meth.

Adkins was sentenced to 11 years for possession with intent to distribute meth. Upon release, he will also serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.