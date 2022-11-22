Bluffs 'pit bull ban' upheld by appeals court

The latest effort to strike down the Council Bluffs pit bull ban failed earlier this month when a three-judge panel from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision that the “ordinance had the required rational relationship to the health, safety, and public welfare interests of the city.”

The City of Council Bluffs enacted the ban in 2005 after pit bulls were found to be responsible for nearly a quarter of all dog bites the previous year, despite accounting for less than 3% of licensed dogs.

After the ban was put in place, the number of reported dog bites fell from 29 in 2004 to 13 in 2005.

“The city is pleased that the Court of Appeals confirmed that the ordinance rationally relates to the city’s duty to ensure public safety and welfare when it comes to dog bites,” Assistant City Attorney Sara Bauer said. “The city hopes the matter is closed but will continue to defend the matter as necessary.”

Plaintiffs in the case argued that the ban was a violation of their rights to due process and equal protection, claiming that the law was vague in its description of “pit bull,” and lacked “legitimate governmental interest in health, safety, or welfare.”

The ordinance defines a “pit bull” as:

“Any dog that is an American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or any dog displaying the majority of physical traits of any one or more of the above breeds (more so than any other breed), or any dog exhibiting those distinguishing characteristics which substantially conform to the standards established by the American Kennel Club or United Kennel Club for any of the above breeds.”

In 2021, Judge John Jarvey of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to make their case that the city’s law was unconstitutional.

In their appeal, the plaintiffs argued that the ordinance does not pass rational-basis review, citing that there is no evidence that a dog’s behavior is linked to breed. Plaintiffs also challenged the validity of the city’s use of visual inspections to identify a dog’s breed.

The Eighth Circuit panel of judges disagreed, ruling that the city was well within its rights to take action to protect its citizens:

“After reports that a disproportionate number of dog bites were attributed to pit bulls, the city exercised its police power to regulate the ownership of dogs. The city had to decide where to draw the line on which breeds to ban. While the resulting ordinance may be an imperfect fit, this court cannot second guess or judge the fairness of legislative choices on rational basis review.”

Plaintiffs have 14 days from the date of the decision to file a request for a review of the case by the full panel of Eighth Circuit judges, and they have 90 days to file a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court.