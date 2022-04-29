Board candidate embraces opportunity to shape county's future

Dave Smith might be new to politics, but in a crowded field of Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidates, he sees his years in business and as executive director of Trailblazers of the Heartland — a faith-based nonprofit community organization that provides outdoor activities for area youth — as something that sets him apart.

“I think I got a broad base of understanding for what’s going on, not just locally, but throughout the county, based on my life experiences,” Smith said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil.

Originally from Omaha, Smith began working for Peoples Natural Gas Company right out of high school. He moved to Council Bluffs in 1989 when he took a new position with Black Hills Energy as a supervisor for Council Bluffs, Carter Lake and Crescent. Ten years later, he was the company’s network operations director, and his duties included traveling around Iowa, running the energy company’s distribution channels.

Smith left that position in 1999 when he took a job as vice president of operations for National Communications Services, an internet communications contractor.

It was around this time that Smith and his wife Sheri started looking into foster care, which led to starting Trailblazers.

“We saw the need in the community, so that’s why we decided to take up foster care,” Smith said. “We were going to a church that did an outreach there, a small outreach where we’d go out and pick up kids for a Sunday service.”

Smith began organizing outings for local kids, first seasonally, with a fishing trip that attracted “65 or 75” kids, way more than Smith was expecting. Outings went from seasonally to monthly to bimonthly, as more and more kids and their families became involved.

“And then after that seeing and working with those kids, and those families, we said, let’s take that opportunity to the next level and see if we can reach out to more kids and more families,” Smith said.

The next level was Smith leaving his job at National Communications Services and running Trailblazers for the Heartland full time.

“I was all the way in Minnesota to Missouri and Kansas and Nebraska, Iowa, on the road a lot,” Smith said. “I couldn’t continue that.”

If elected, Smith, who lives outside Crescent with Sheri and four of their eight children — the other four are older and have moved out, though most still live in the area — wants to focus his attention on continuing to grow infrastructure throughout the county, like repairing and improving the interstate system, which he sees as crucial to growing the economy.

“As a huge transportation spur in the geographical area, you know, nationwide, you see that going on in Underwood right now with the expansion at Jack Links,” Smith said. “Who’d ever have thought that when you saw that great big AT&T building, the phone building, sitting empty, let alone that somebody would be able to fill it, and then actually expand upon it.”

Smith thinks that Pottawattamie County is not only ideally located to take advantage of the interstate system, but technology companies as well.

“All the fiber optic networks, this is kind of the center point hub of where everything flows through the nation,” Smith said. So, interstate-wise and communications technology-wise, we’re sitting in a pretty good location.”

Smith sees the future of Pottawattamie County as embracing technology and commerce opportunities while still providing agricultural opportunities as well.

“It’s a diverse opportunity for folks that want to come in and do something to know that they have the networking that they can be satisfied with the physical transportation and logistics to satisfy their needs,” Smith said. “And for any ag companies that are interested, they can tap into all that too right here in Pott. County.”

Smith is joined on the Republican ballot by fellow candidates Jeff Jorgensen, Susan Miller, Shawn Smith, John Springhower, and incumbents Scott Belt and Justin Schultz. Jeff Shudak is the lone candidate in the Democratic primary.

The primary election is June 7.

