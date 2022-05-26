Board candidate wants to make a difference in Pottawattamie County

Board of Supervisors candidate Jeff Jorgensen has lived in Pottawattamie County for nearly 30 years, and in that time, he’s come to understand the dual nature of Iowa’s second biggest county.

“I’ve experienced both sides,” Jorgensen said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “Pottawattamie County’s a big county, and I’ve lived in the rural side of the county and I lived in the metro side of the county, so I understand this split personality.”

Originally from Audubon, Jorgensen grew up around the family farm-to-market trucking business that his grandfather had started during the Depression to feed his growing family. Jorgensen’s grandfather had 12 children.

“My family knows what it’s like to be without,” Jorgensen said. “Can you imagine farming and then raising 12 kids back in the Depression?”

Jorgensen’s grandfather would drive a truck full of cattle to the Chicago Stockyards, then drive the empty truck back to Audubon, then repeat multiple times per year.

“He was an amazing guy,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen’s father took over the business after a short stint in the Army, post World War II, and Jorgensen himself joined the business after his own stint in the Marine Corps.

“Right out of high school, I enlisted,” Jorgensen said. “And when I came back, I did go on to school. I played college ball for a couple years at junior college at Iowa Central and I was attending University of Iowa for a while, and I decided to come back home and go work for my dad, and did that until he retired.”

Jorgensen didn’t get into local politics until 2010, after he and his wife Mary Beth had moved to Treynor, when a fellow member of the Treynor Optimist Club asked him to come to a Republican Central Committee meeting.

“He kind of knew my background, a little bit of how I felt about the issues, and he said, you oughta come to a meeting and think about joining the central committee,” Jorgensen said. “And so I did, and I really was impressed, and I enjoyed the meetings.”

Jorgensen was elected committee chair in November 2010.

“I remember coming home and telling my wife that, at a committee meeting, I got elected as chair of the county party,” Jorgensen said. “And she looked at me, she said, ‘You’re in way over your head,’ and I said, ‘I don’t deny that.’”

Twelve years later, Jorgensen is running for a seat on the County Board, and there are a number of issues he would like to address.

“If I’m elected county supervisor, I’m gonna have a platform,” Jorgensen said. “I will have a platform I can stand on and tout issues, because a lot of what’s going on in this country is going on at the local level. You can talk about voter integrity, you can talk about illegal immigration, you know, they’re flying people in, unknown destinations. A lot of it is at the local level and so we need to take a look at what’s going on. And I’m not going to be quiet about it either. I never have been, and people know that about me.”

When asked what his platform might look like, Jorgensen demurred.

“There’s some things I can’t mention right now, because people have signed non-disclosure agreements,” Jorgensen said. “I’m part of some action going on that will certainly make a difference.”

Jorgensen does want to explore using the county’s natural resources as a lure for tourists.

“There’s a lot of potential, a lot of opportunity in Pottawattamie County,” he said. “My wife and I fell in love with this place. The history behind Pottawattamie County is something to behold that we could take advantage of.”

Jorgensen would also like to do something about the roads in rural Pottawattamie County, which he said would help increase economic development.

“I think one of the most important issues in any rural area is roads,” Jorgensen said. “There could be economic development if we develop some of the things that we’re looking to develop, which I can’t, at the moment anyway, I can’t really talk about, all of Pottawattamie County will benefit.”

As committee chair, Jorgensen became a bit of an insider in Republican politics, both locally and nationally. In 2011 he escorted Herman Cain from Eppley Airfield to Tish’s Restaurant in Council Bluffs for a town hall meeting.

“We hit it off,” Jorgensen said. “You know, we just hit it off. Him and I had stayed in touch. He came in and did some events for us specifically.”

That year, Cain accepted an invitation to be the keynote speaker at the Pottawattamie County Republican’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner, during which he prematurely announced his candidacy for president.

Jorgensen also met Donald Trump thanks to a chance encounter at a Des Moines hotel in 2015, and he was able to secure Trump for that year’s keynote address.

“Politics for me was very much exciting,” Jorgensen said. “I seen it at a level, at a party level, and Iowa is, like I say, every four years, Iowa is the focus of the world. I really, really got to see a lot of things, got to experience a lot of things and got to enjoy what I was doing. I could make a difference. Me. Little old me.”

