Boat renewal deadline fast approaching

Time is running out for Iowans to renew the registration for their boats, according to a Pottawattamie County press release.
Registration for all watercraft must be renewed by April 30. A late fee of $5 will be added beginning May 1. Boat fees are based on the length and type of the boat.
Watercraft registration is good for three years.
For additional information, visit pottcounty-ia.gov or call the Pottawattamie County Recorder’s office at 712-328-5612.
David Golbitz
