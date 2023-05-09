Council Bluff's Madison Avenue Hy-Vee received a call Sunday that turned out to be a false bomb threat, but raised questions about the decision not to evacuate the store out of an abundance of caution.

A recorded male voice told a Hy-Vee manager Sunday afternoon that a bomb was located in the back of the store. Hy-Vee management soon discovered that other grocery store locations in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, received similar threats — part of an attempted scam.

Police were called to the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee at 12:51 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, and were notified by emergency dispatch that the store would be evacuated.

When the dispatch recording was uploaded to the Council Bluffs Scanner Facebook page, it created a frenzy of responses. Many comments said that the store had not been evacuated and that shoppers and employees were not notified.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said in a statement Monday that that no bombs were located and that detectives are following up on where the call may have been generated.

Many similar scams exist, but this particular scam is unusual to police.

"Normally they're not at businesses," said Capt. Scott Milner of the Council Bluffs Police Department. "Usually there will be eight or 10 high schools from across the state who get these active shooter calls within five minutes of each other."

The Hy-Vee scam also was unusual because the suspected caller or automated voice recording demanded money.

"This is blackmailing a business for money," Milner said. "They're just hoping somebody will bite."

Both Sioux Fall's and Lincoln's Hy-Vee stores were evacuated by management and police. Neither location found explosive devices, so when a third identical call came in — the call received by the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee — a decision was made not to evacuate while police conducted a search for a bomb.

"We take this seriously and would normally evacuate," said a spokesperson for Hy-Vee reached by The Daily Nonpareil who refused to be named. "We're not going to put people at risk, but we knew it was a scam targeting Hy-Vees."

The police went along with the decision and could have also cleared the store.

"It's not about keeping the situation top secret," Milner said. "It's just doing whatever's best."