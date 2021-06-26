Beef processing plant to bring up to 750 jobs to Mills County

“This facility will create additional market access for our producers, new jobs and economic activity in our rural communities.”

Ernie Goss, the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University, called the project an “economic game changer” for Mills and Pottawattamie and surrounding counties.

“The average salary at the Cattlemen’s Heritage facility will exceed the Iowa average by 5.5% and the Iowa median salary by 30.3%,” he said in the press release. “From the beginning of construction in 2022 through 2028, the first five years of operations, Cattlemen’s Heritage as planned will support an annual average of 3,319 direct and spillover jobs, wages and salaries of $817 million, self-employment income of $414.8 million with a total impact of $6.4 billion.”

State and local tax collections for the period will total $125 million, Goss said. The return on investment in locally provided infrastructure support will total $28.54 for every dollar of public infrastructure support.

Tentinger noted that recent market conditions — including several years of weak cattle markets, strong retail prices and the increased amount of investment capital on the sidelines during the pandemic — are among the reasons for moving forward with the project.