Business leaders say economy keeps improving after pandemic

Here are the state-by-state results for September:

Iowa: The state’s overall index climbed to 67.1 in September from 56.4 in August. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 80.1, production. or sales at 70.5, delivery lead time at 65.7, employment at 67.4, and inventories at 64.8. “Validating a rapidly improving state economy, U.S. Department of Labor data indicate that the state’s insured unemployment rate stood at 1.7% in the second week of March, peaked at 12.4% in the first week of May, and fell to 4.3% in the first week of September,” Goss said.

Nebraska: Nebraska’s overall index for September slipped to 62.9 from 64.2 in August. Components of the index were: new orders at 77.7, production or sales at 67.7, delivery lead time at 62.6, inventories at 45.4, and employment at 61.2. “Validating a rapidly improving state economy, U.S. Department of Labor data indicate that the state’s insured unemployment rate stood at 0.5% in the second week of March, peaked at 11% in the fourth week of May, and fell to 3.2% in the first week of September,” Goss said.