Business leaders say economy keeps improving after pandemic

OMAHA (AP) — The economy continues to improve in nine Midwest and Plains states, but business remains slower than before the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a monthly survey of business leaders released Thursday.
The overall index for the region improved to 65.1 in September from August’s already strong 60. The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Any score above 50 suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests decline.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said even with the positive growth in the economy, manufacturing output remains well below the level it was at before officials began imposing restrictions because of the coronavirus.
Job growth remains strong in the region, and the employment index improved to 61.8 in September from August’s 54.8. Goss said the region’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in September after hitting a high of 11% in May. Before the coronavirus outbreak began, unemployment in region was at 1.3%.
Business leaders are optimistic about the next six months. The confidence index remained high at 69.4 in September even though it declined slightly from August’s 73.3.
The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Here are the state-by-state results for September:
Iowa: The state’s overall index climbed to 67.1 in September from 56.4 in August. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 80.1, production. or sales at 70.5, delivery lead time at 65.7, employment at 67.4, and inventories at 64.8. “Validating a rapidly improving state economy, U.S. Department of Labor data indicate that the state’s insured unemployment rate stood at 1.7% in the second week of March, peaked at 12.4% in the first week of May, and fell to 4.3% in the first week of September,” Goss said.
Nebraska: Nebraska’s overall index for September slipped to 62.9 from 64.2 in August. Components of the index were: new orders at 77.7, production or sales at 67.7, delivery lead time at 62.6, inventories at 45.4, and employment at 61.2. “Validating a rapidly improving state economy, U.S. Department of Labor data indicate that the state’s insured unemployment rate stood at 0.5% in the second week of March, peaked at 11% in the fourth week of May, and fell to 3.2% in the first week of September,” Goss said.
Missouri: The overall index for Missouri improved to 74.4 from August’s 63. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 82.5, production or sales at 73.2, delivery lead time at 58.8, inventories at 84.1, and employment at 73.5. “Validating a rapidly improving state economy, U.S. Department of Labor data indicate that the state’s insured unemployment rate stood at 0.8% in the second week of March, peaked at 9.5% in the third week of May, and fell to 3.2% in the first week of September,” Goss said.
Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas rose to 68.5 from August’s 63. Components from the September index were: new orders at 78.8, production or sales at 48.9, delivery lead time at 77, inventories at 53.9, and employment at 63.9. “Validating a rapidly improving state economy, U.S. Department of Labor data indicate that the state’s insured unemployment rate stood a 0.9% in the second week of March, peaked at 11.7% in the third week of May, and fell to 3.3% in the first week of September,” Goss said.
Kansas: The overall state index for September increased to 69.9 from 63.0 in August. Components of the index were: new orders at 78.9, production or sales at 73.3, delivery lead time at 78.5, employment at 64.2, and inventories at 54.7. “Validating a rapidly improving state economy, U.S. Department of Labor data indicate that the state’s insured unemployment rate stood at 0.7% in the second week of March, peaked at 14.6% in the third week of May, and fell to 4.1% in the first week of September,” Goss said.
Minnesota: The overall index for Minnesota increased to 55.9 in September from 54.5 in August. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 76.5, production or sales at 61.9, delivery lead time at 46.7, inventories at 35.9, and employment at 58.3. “Validating a rapidly improving state economy, U.S. Department of Labor data indicate that the state’s insured unemployment rate stood at 2.3% in the second week of March, peaked at 14.9% in the second week of May, and fell to 7.2% in the first week of September,” Goss said.
North Dakota: The overall index for North Dakota climbed to 55.6 in September from 53.6 in August. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 69.3, production or sales at 74.3, delivery lead time at 52.2, employment at 40, and inventories at 42.1.
Oklahoma: The state’s overall index declined to 58.6 in September from August’s 61.8 but remained in positive territory. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 76.9, production or sales at 66.8, delivery lead time at 51.5, inventories at 38.8, and employment at 59.2.
South Dakota: The overall index for South Dakota declined to 59.9 from 62.9 in August. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 77.1, production or sales at 67.1, delivery lead time at 54.9, inventories at 40.8, and employment at 59.8.
