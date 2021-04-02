Cost and climate drive RECs to new technology like solar farms

CIPCO executive vice president and CEO Bill Cherrier said wind and solar remain relatively new technologies, and the industry is looking to the future.

“With any new technology, initial costs of the technology, including wind and solar, are more costly,” he said. “As the technology advances and is adopted by the industry, we experience declining costs due to much greater production efficiencies of the technology (economies of scale). The cost per unit should decline if production increases from 1,000 to 100,000, for example.

“As companies gain more experience installing wind and solar, the installation process and cost usually improves over time. There are dramatic cost savings for solar when the installations are done on a larger or ‘utility’ scale. It will certainly be more efficient to install 10,000 solar panels on the ground together than four panels together on 2,500 rooftops.”

Cherrier said a technology still in its infancy is battery storage.

“The costs for battery storage is very high, not easily or cost effectively adopted and will take a long to time to commercially develop across the utility industry,” he said. “We do expect technology gains will reduce costs, and changes in production and installation will contribute to reducing the costs.”