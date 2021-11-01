Deere, UAW reach tentative agreement that UAW says includes economic gains and quality health care

More than 10 workers and family members gathered outside the John Deere Seeding Plant in Moline waving blue and white UAW signs at passing cars with vigor

Picketers were reenergized Saturday morning, reminiscent of the first days of the strike, after hearing they might return to work soon.

Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America reached a tentative agreement, according to a press release from the UAW and a post on Deere's corporate page on Saturday.

Wearing lighter jackets in the midday warmth, workers said they are more confident this contract will include the demands they struck over.

"We are always hopeful," one worker said. "We are getting real tired of waiting around."

UAW workers remain on strike through the ratification process.

Workers overwhelmingly voted down the initial tentative agreement on Oct. 10, citing insufficient wage increase and declining retirement benefits.