Deere, UAW reach third tentative agreement

Deere officials did not have immediate comment on the matter.

The injunction filed on Oct. 20 limited how union members can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Deere's Davenport Works. Chief Judge Marlita Greve ordered the UAW to have no more than four picketers "near" each gate of Davenport Works, banned the use of chairs and barrel fires by picketers and prohibited harassment and intimidation tactics that at least five trucking companies said they had encountered.

Labor law experts who reviewed the Deere injunction said the ban on chairs and fire barrels is unusual and they believed the injunction lacked sufficient evidence to prove their role in impacting the ingress and egress at the Davenport plant.

Five days later, the UAW filed to have the injunction vacated. Attorneys for the union said Chief Judge Marlita Greve had only Deere’s side of the story when issuing the injunction.

Prior to the latest motion, Deere had filed a resistance motion asking the judge to keep the restrictions in place.

On the picket lines

Picketers at Davenport Works were without burn barrels to guard against the windy mix of rain and snow on Friday. Picketers continue to walk the line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, despite shorter daylight hours.