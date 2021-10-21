Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers

At least one delivery driver who was asked by Deere whether her access to or from the plant was impeded, replied it was not. However, she said picketers “almost” prevented her access.

Iversen said blocking “ingress and egress” are almost always mentioned by employers in injunctions.

“There’s a difference between walking back and forth across the roadway so that people have to slow down and wait for you to separate,” Iversen said. “That’s different from standing there and not letting people through. And what you often find is that management employees just want to go through the picket line because they don’t want to hear what other people have to say or see their signs or anything ... People are walking back and forth on the roadway and they have to slow down and wait for them to part. So they start to get really pissed, but that’s just part of picketing.”

Others said the union members “aggressively waved their signs” and sometimes nearly blocked their view as they exited the contractor gate on Jersey Ridge Road.