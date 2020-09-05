Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard offers a chance to connect to agriculture, Naig says during tour

The sun was shining, with temperatures in the low 80s late Friday morning. Perfect weather for a hayrack ride.
On a tour of Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard in Council Bluffs, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig spoke with owner Lyle Ditmars about his operation, regulatory hurdles, COVID-19 effects and a blistering drought. And the pair enjoyed a hayrack ride, getting a good look at apple and pear trees, along with rows of sunflowers Ditmars is hoping will start growing in the next few months or sooner.
Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard is a family operation, and opened in the fall of 1999 during the first apple harvest — five years after the first planting. Lyle Ditmars, who is “semi-retired” after a long career as an attorney, said the operation started with apple sales out of a machine shed. The space now covers 70 acres, with a children’s play area, gazebos, human hamster wheels and a variety of crops — including apples, of course, along with peaches, strawberries, grapes and newly-added sunflowers. They’ve sold wine for around 10 years and hard apple cider for two, Ditmars said. And don’t forget the donuts and pies.
The space hosts an annual hot-air balloon festival — planned for Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 — and family movie nights on Fridays. Last night featured the Pixar classic “Up,” in anticipation of the balloon event.
And this year, Ditmars added goats as well. The grounds will host goat yoga with Half Moon Yoga on Sept. 9 and Sept. 19.
“You love to see that these orchards, they’re always changing, adapting,” Naig said. “I love it.”
Later in the day, Ditmars chuckled while noting, “I’d like to tell you everything we’ve tried worked.”
But one addition that didn’t? An apple slingshot.
Ditmars said he enjoys offering the attractions and play opportunities, but works to keep the orchard focused on agriculture as well.
Naig said orchards like Ditmars make up a larger piece of Iowa agriculture than people might think — beyond corn and soybeans — providing area residents an easy way to connect with farming.
“These orchards are great. They’ll be incredibly busy in the fall. There are several great operations across the state,” he said. “It’s a chance for people to get outdoors. And they get a chance to connect with agriculture. See something, learn a little bit.”
Ditmars has made adjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the owner noted the business already has a social distancing component built in. In addition to that, the orchard and vineyard has moved some sales and other operations outdoors.
“It’s been a strange year,” Ditmars said. “But we’ve been busy.”
During the tour, Ditmars discussed regulatory impediments, including trouble with the state regarding cider operations. He also discussed crop insurance programs, which he said don’t give back enough to make it worth it to buy in. Ditmars told Naig the orchard is essentially self-insured, with part of that coming in the form of growing a variety of fruits. If an apple crop goes bad, grapes or something else can help ease the burden.
Naig noted more needs to be done for orchards like Ditmars, with current crop insurance policies more geared toward commodity fruit growing.
And then there’s the drought.
“If you didn’t have COVID and a derecho, all we’d be talking about is drought,” said Naig, who toured a Cass County farm later in the day. “It’s so dry.”
The majority of Pottawattamie County is in extreme drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration program. The rest of the county is in severe drought.
Statewide, the majority of Iowa is in a drought, with the remainder abnormally dry, according to the tracking system.
Ditmars said he’s handled the drought as best he can, including inundating a stretch of sunflowers that just won’t grow. But “we’ll lose some trees” because of it.
Despite a pandemic and drought, Ditmars was optimistic about the season and said he still loves what he does after more than 20 years.
“I have a lot of fun,” he said. “When the kids come out here, just seeing them enjoy it. That’s what I love.”
