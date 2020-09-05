Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard offers a chance to connect to agriculture, Naig says during tour

“You love to see that these orchards, they’re always changing, adapting,” Naig said. “I love it.”

Later in the day, Ditmars chuckled while noting, “I’d like to tell you everything we’ve tried worked.”

But one addition that didn’t? An apple slingshot.

Ditmars said he enjoys offering the attractions and play opportunities, but works to keep the orchard focused on agriculture as well.

Naig said orchards like Ditmars make up a larger piece of Iowa agriculture than people might think — beyond corn and soybeans — providing area residents an easy way to connect with farming.

“These orchards are great. They’ll be incredibly busy in the fall. There are several great operations across the state,” he said. “It’s a chance for people to get outdoors. And they get a chance to connect with agriculture. See something, learn a little bit.”

Ditmars has made adjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the owner noted the business already has a social distancing component built in. In addition to that, the orchard and vineyard has moved some sales and other operations outdoors.

“It’s been a strange year,” Ditmars said. “But we’ve been busy.”