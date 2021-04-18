Early planting possible as soils continue to warm

Mark Licht, assistant professor in agronomy and cropping systems specialist for ISU Extension, said producers might be better off tending to other field tasks before putting seed in the ground. He said crop insurance will not cover a replant until April 11, and there is still plenty of time for planting.

“I think it’s safe to say we are not out of the woods on receiving low temperatures in the 30s or even below yet,” Licht said. “Last year northern Iowa had a frost on May 5. And I can remember many of the last 10 years have had frosts the last week of April or first week of May.”

Licht shared his advice in an April 1 blog post on the Integrated Crop Management website, where updates will be provided throughout the growing season.

As for soybean, Licht said he considers “early planting” to be any time between April 11-25, with “ultra-early” being anything before April 11.

Planting soybeans before April 25 can result in higher yields, but the yield potential is not consistent from year to year. He said it is more important to make sure soybeans are planted before May 20 to avoid late planting yield declines.

“Planting early ensures you will not be planting late, but it does not mean that you will not experience damage or have to replant,” Licht said.

Farmers will face risk no matter when they decide to plant, but a good start to the season, like most Iowans are seeing now, is always favorable. Prices for corn and soybean are also up from past years, adding more optimism to the start of this year’s crop.