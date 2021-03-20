Equipment makers focus on smarts, not size

With the possibility of autonomous vehicles, Harris referenced the labor issues seen on many farms, with help hard to find in some areas. He said the advances in creating more efficient or automated tasks can ease the burden on farmers.

David Gilmore, senior vice president of sales and marketing for ag and turf with John Deere, said from the start of mechanizing agriculture in the United States, the goal has always been to make world-class equipment, but now with the efficiencies and technology available, that “bigger, faster, stronger” approach is very different.

“We have to make precision ag technology that makes jobs easier in the field,” Gilmore said. “In 20 years, we are dedicated to the fact that our farmers are going to have access to highly connected, smart equipment. We want them to make actionable decisions not just on gut feel, but utilizing reliable data with that gut feel.”

Todd Stucke, senior vice president of marketing, product support and strategic projects with Kubota, said sustainability needs to be another major focus for ag equipment manufacturers. He focused on the environment and being stewards of the land and talked about how equipment needs to match some of the practices taken on by many farmers.