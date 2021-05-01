Ethanol expansion ’a big push’ as Legislature nears end; Mandate advances as critics warn drivers would face less choice and higher costs

“This new version continues to have restrictions and things in place that are really going to upend the fuel market in the state of Iowa,” said Tom Cope, a lobbyist for Casey’s convenience stores — one of a group of speakers who told legislators the requirements would force expensive infrastructure upgrades that could not be accomplished under the bill’s timeline and with the level of grant money being included to assist locations that would need to “crack concrete” to meet the new demands.

Provisions of bills being fashioned in the House and Senate would push fuel retailers to phase out gasoline and prioritize biofuels by requiring them to have a “special-use label” for both E-0 fuel without ethanol and gasoline containing a 10 percent ethanol blend, and at least one nozzle for E15 gasoline with a 15 percent ethanol blend. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, retail restrictions would expand to allow only one nozzle to dispense fuels below E15. Similar restrictions would be in place for biodiesel sales.

The most commonly used ethanol blend now is E10.

Other provisions cover biodiesel sales during summer and winter months, requirements for state agencies operating vehicles powered by renewable fuels, new tax credits for retailers that sell biofuels and incentives for infrastructure upgrades that dispense up to E85 and B-20 fuels.